Redskins sign Quinton Dunbar to three-year extension

Quinton Dunbar's unlikely pro career has reached another impressive milestone.

The receiver-turned-cornerback has received a contract extension from the Washington Redskins, the team announced on Monday. Dunbar's agent told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the extension is for three years and worth $10.5 million, including $5.25 million guaranteed.

Dunbar's career path is definitely the one less traveled. The former receiver and undrafted free agent converted to cornerback during his rookie season of 2015 and has since appeared in 40 games, with his best season coming in 2017.

Dunbar's value comes in defensive backfield depth, and also on special teams, where the third-year player participated in 51 percent of snaps in 2017. Dunbar also set career highs in games played (15), tackles (35) and passes defensed (8) in 2017.