Raiders, 49ers will flip coin to break tie for ninth pick in NFL draft

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will flip a coin to break a tie for the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The winner of the flip will pick ninth and the loser 10th.

Both teams finished with the same record (6-10) and strength of schedule (.512), and none of the other draft-order tiebreakers applied to them, leaving the coin flip as the tiebreaking procedure.

There was a tiebreaking coin flip just last year, as the Eagles won a toss with the Colts for the 14th overall pick. Philadelphia selected DE Derek Barnett with the 14th pick, and Indianapolis chose S Malik Hooker 15th overall.

It's the difference of only one slot in the order, but one slot can make a big difference, especially if the two teams are targeting the same player. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein lists cornerback and offensive line among the top needs for both the Raiders and 49ers.

