Rivers among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 17.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

» Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes (75.7 percent) for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers ' 30-10 win over the Oakland Raiders

Power of the moment: Rivers' 56-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams gave the Chargers a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, one that they would not relinquish.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

» Ryan completed 28 of 45 passes (62 percent) for 317 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons ' 22-10 win over the Carolina Panthers

Power of the moment: Ryan's 19-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Freeman on Atlanta's opening drive.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

» Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards in his NFL debut in the Chiefs ' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos

Power of the moment: Mahomes engineered an 11-play, 67-yard march that ended with Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal, giving the Chiefs additional momentum entering the postseason.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

» Boyd caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals ' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Power of the moment: Boyd's 49-yard touchdown reception with 44 seconds left catapulted the Bengals over the Ravens, costing Baltimore a playoff berth.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints

Power of the moment: Godwin's 39-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds remaining put the Buccaneers up for good.

