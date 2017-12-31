Jim Caldwell: 'I'm not done yet' as coach of Lions

Jim Caldwell guided the Detroit Lions to a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if missing out on the postseason for the second time in three years will cost him his job.

After Sunday's season finale, Caldwell said nothing has changed regarding his status -- he remains the coach of the Lions.

"I'm still working," Caldwell said. "I'm still working today. ... If there was something changed, I wouldn't be standing here. Right? Still working."

Following a promising 6-4 start to the season, the Lions quickly lost ground in the highly competitive NFC playoff race, hitting rock bottom in a Week 16 loss to a struggling Bengals team that annihilated the Lions' gasping playoff aspirations.

That loss, combined with the Lions' second-half slump en route to a failed playoff bid explain why the Lions are expected to fire Caldwell this offseason, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Caldwell has gone 36-28 over his four seasons with the Lions, who have posted consecutive 9-7 seasons. For his part, the veteran coach understands the team failed to meet expectations.

"I don't make any excuses," Caldwell said. "It's just not the way I live my life. So we go out, we do what we do and we'll make an assessment from there. The real assessment is wins and losses. That's the key.

"I think there are things that I've done, but I'm not done yet. So you know, we'll see."