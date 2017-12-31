Cleveland Browns have two picks in top four of draft

The conclusion of the first slate of Week 17 games clarified the top four teams in the 2018 NFL Draft order.

The Cleveland Browns (0-16) secured last week the first selection in the draft for the second consecutive season.

The New York Giants (3-13) clinched the second pick in the draft, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis (4-12) will pick third, while the Browns, who own the Texans' (4-12) first-round pick, will select fourth.

The remaining 16 selections in the top 20 will be finalized by the end of Sunday.

2018 NFL Draft order

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)