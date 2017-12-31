Eagles punter forgets to take off sweats before play

It's so cold.

We're seeing record low temperatures across the United States this weekend. As in, the coldest weather ever. This has been an adverse development for NFL players, who are crashing into each other a high velocity with temperatures in the single digits and below.

So pause and reflect before taking your pithy shots at Eagles punter Donnie Jones. He's so, so, so cold. Props to him for going extra lengths to keep that moneymaker of a right leg warm.

At least Jones has a workable plan for staying warm. Bryce Petty, everybody.