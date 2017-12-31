Bill Belichick takes on the cold in shorts, cut-off hoodie

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
It's fitting that on the 50th anniversary of the legendary Ice Bowl that a large slate of Sunday's Week 17 games are being played in below-freezing temperatures.

Early games in New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Baltimore aren't just loaded with playoff implications -- they also feature some of the coldest weather NFL players have ever experienced.

Here's a look at how the quintessential football weather has added an old-school element to several regular-season finales:

Let's G0°.

