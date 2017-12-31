Bill Belichick takes on the cold in shorts and cut-off hoodie

It's fitting that on the 50th anniversary of the legendary Ice Bowl that a large slate of Sunday's Week 17 games are being played in below-freezing temperatures.
Early games in New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Baltimore aren't just loaded with playoff implications -- they also feature some of the coldest weather NFL players have ever experienced.
Here's a look at how the quintessential football weather has added an old-school element to several regular-season finales:
Itâs 10 degrees out and Bill Belichick just walked onto the field in shorts and a t-shirt pic.twitter.com/wH4oHOAsZtâ Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 31, 2017
THIS is football weather. pic.twitter.com/7hNlpJaX0mâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2017
Cold donât bother us. pic.twitter.com/4q0Ckru4usâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2017
Boomin. Freezin. All that matters is youâre here! #HereWeGo #ThankYouFans pic.twitter.com/wyTX2xLjSlâ SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) December 31, 2017
Be sure to bundle up.â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2017
Weâve got some football weather at @heinzfield. pic.twitter.com/GVik1OTJxG
13° at kickoff, the coldest regular season home game in #Patriots history.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 31, 2017
