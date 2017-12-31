Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 17 games

Here's a rundown of all the notable injuries we're tracking in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) will play against the Oakland Raiders today.

2. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee) is active and will play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will play today against the Baltimore Ravens. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Mixon wanted to test his injured ankle prior to kickoff.

4. Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (ankle) will not return against the New York Giants. Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee) has been downgraded to out.

5. New York Giants guard John Jerry is out for the rest of the game after sustaining a concussion.

6. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts and is out for the remainder of the game.

7. Detroit Lions safety Don Carey exited the game versus the Green Bay Packers in first half after suffering a knee injury. Cornerback Teez Tabor suffered an arm injury and is questionable to return. Running back Theo Riddick is also questionable to return with a rib injury.

8. New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (ankle) is questionable to return against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Robby Anderson is being evaluated for a possible head injury.

9. Minnesota Vikings running back C.J. Ham has been ruled out with with a neck injury.

10. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart is inactive today against the Atlanta Falcons due to back tightness.