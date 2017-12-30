Sidney Jones (Achilles) to be activated, play vs. Dallas

Sidney Jones' long-awaited debut will happen before the 2017 comes to a close.

The rookie cornerback will be activated and play in the Eagles' regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in April during his pro day workout, just weeks before the former Washington standout was to be selected in the NFL draft. He was a first-round lock before the injury, but Philadelphia decided the risk was still worth it, taking the corner in the second round with the 43rd overall pick.

Jones has spent the entire 2017 season rehabbing and attempting to return from the injury. He's yet to play a professional down, which will change Sunday against Dallas. We can't expect much from a rookie coming off a significant injury, but there's no better situation to get him acclimated (outside of a preseason game) than a Week 17 game with home-field advantage already clinched for the Eagles.