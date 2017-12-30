Injuries: Melvin Gordon (ankle) to play vs. Raiders

Sidney Jones' long-awaited debut will happen before 2017 comes to a close.

The rookie cornerback will be activated and play in the Eagles' regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in April during his pro day workout, just weeks before the former Washington standout was to be selected in the NFL draft. He was a first-round lock before the injury, but Philadelphia decided the risk was still worth it, taking the corner in the second round with the 43rd overall pick.

Jones has spent the entire 2017 season rehabbing and attempting to return from the injury. He's yet to play a professional down, which will change Sunday against Dallas. We can't expect much from a rookie coming off a significant injury, but there's no better situation to get him acclimated (outside of a preseason game) than a Week 17 game with home-field advantage already clinched for the Eagles.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) will play against the Oakland Raiders, Rapoport reported, though the team isn't sure how long he'll be able to go on the injured ankle.

2. The New York Jets placed running back Matt Forte (knee) on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. Starting right guard Brian Winters tweeted that he will finish the season on injured reserve and will undergo surgery to repair torn abdominal muscles injured in Week 2.

3. The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder) on injured reserve and signed fullback Joe Kerridge, Rapoport reported.

4. Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (illness) has been downgraded to out for their game against the Denver Broncos, per the team's official site.

5. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (illness) has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team to Philadelphia, the team announced.

6. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

7. The New York Giants waived/injured tackle Bobby Hart and placed receiver Tavarres King (concussion) on injured reserve on Saturday.