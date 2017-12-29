Why you need to follow Jimmy Garoppolo’s Insta

On October 30, 2017, the San Francisco 49ers made a trade to receive the New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since becoming the starter in San Francisco, Garoppolo has led the team to 4 straight victories. Now, the 49ers future is looking bright with the possibility of Jimmy G at the helm for years to come.

With Garoppolo in the spotlight now, so is his Instagram. With 608,000 followers, Garoppolo is a must follow if you want to see what football players do off the field.

Jimmy Garoppolo might be a GQ model.

In his life time, he has had some good mentors.

At the age of 26, Garoppolo already has 2 Super Bowl rings.

After a trade midseason, Garoppolo is now a 49er.