Chris Long Recognized by President Obama

With only three days left in 2017, there have been several stories from the NFL that have made this year incredible. One story in particular, was recognized by former President Barack Obama as being one of the best stories of the year.

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire seasonâs salary. Thatâs a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan â Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Eagles DE Chris Long sent shockwaves when he stated he would donate his entire 2017 salary to charitable outlets.

"I'm playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America," state Long.

Long donated his first six game checks for scholarships in Charlottesville, Virginia, while he donated his remaining checks to help educational equality.