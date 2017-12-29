Chris Long Recognized by President Obama

  • By Daniel Greco
With only three days left in 2017, there have been several stories from the NFL that have made this year incredible. One story in particular, was recognized by former President Barack Obama as being one of the best stories of the year.

Eagles DE Chris Long sent shockwaves when he stated he would donate his entire 2017 salary to charitable outlets.

"I'm playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America," state Long.

Long donated his first six game checks for scholarships in Charlottesville, Virginia, while he donated his remaining checks to help educational equality.

