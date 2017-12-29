Jets extend contracts of Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan

The New York Jets ended speculation about the futures of head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan.

The team announced extensions for both men on Friday, before the final game of the 2017 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract extensions are for two years each, keeping the duo signed through 2020, per a source informed of the deals.

"We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward."

Johnson noted before the season that Bowles and Maccagnan would be judged on the progress of the players rather than the win-loss record. The extensions back up that sentiment.

Despite a three-game losing streak that dropped New York to 5-10 ahead of a Week 17 tilt versus the New England Patriots, players have not quit on Bowles. In a season most expected Gang Green to tank, the Jets continue to be a feisty group.

Bowles has building blocks on defense with talented rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. The offense unearthed big-play receiver Robby Anderson. With the addition of Jermaine Kearse and the return of Quincy Enunwa next season, the Jets have a foundation for the passing game in 2018.

Maccagnan made the heady move of adding quarterback Josh McCown this season, whose stellar play kept the team afloat until he suffered a season-ending injury. The GM also deftly flipped free-agent-to-be Sheldon Richardson for Kearse and a high draft pick.

The question heading into the offseason will be what the Jets do at quarterback. McCown could return to tutor a rookie. Bryce Petty proved he's not a long-term answer, and Christian Hackenberg has yet to take a snap. Maccagnan's extension shows ownership gave the GM a pass on using a second-round pick on Hackenberg two years ago.