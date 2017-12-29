Evans intends to apologize to Lattimore for Week 9 hit

The last time the Buccaneers faced the Saints, Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans had a meltdown, launching himself into the back of New Orleans corner Marshon Lattimore.

Evans was suspended for the blindside hit. The wideout told ESPN's Jenna Laine he intends to apologize to the rookie at some point during Sunday's rematch. Evans called the hit a "bull---- move" done "in the heat of the moment."

Evans' frustration likely stemmed from Latimore locking him down -- as the rookie has done to many wideouts this season. Evans earned just one reception on six targets for 13 yards in Tampa's 30-10 loss in Week 9.

Lattimore already received a Pro Bowl bid this season and is the favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

"He's a great player, having a fantastic season. The ball just finds him, a physical corner, a really good player," Evans said of Lattimore. "It's gonna be fun to play him again."

The matchup between Evans and Lattimore will be one of the best of the weekend -- animosity from the last tilt aside. Evans needs just 54 yards to become the third player in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons to start a career (Randy Moss, A.J. Green).

After the blindside blow, surely Lattimore would relish holding Evans below that mark.