Fantasy winners donate to charity to thank Gurley

Todd Gurley amassed 591 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in the past three weeks. The mind-blowing stats sprinted him towards a possible MVP trophy and helped the Los Angeles Rams secure their first division championship since 2003.

Gurley's yard-churning play had another ancillary benefit for some: A Fantasy Football championship.

The running back's outburst down the stretch coincided with most Fantasy league playoffs, helping propel some teams to a victory.

It was suggested by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on social media that if a player helps win a Fantasy league, the victor might consider donating a portion of her or his winnings to a cause supported by the player.

Gurley supports Shriners Hospitals for Children, and some of the beneficiaries of his great fortnight on the field are donating to the organization.

"Man, that was dope," Gurley told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez of the donations. "That's real cool, just seeing that on social media. It doesn't matter what the money amount is -- $10, $5, $25. Just to see that and people caring, that means a lot."

Fantasy is not so bad after all lol that's major Love. Thank you and Happy Holidays. https://t.co/l2J9s5cWxe â Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 27, 2017

@MatthewBerryTMR I won both my leagues this year thanks to @TG3II and am happy to donate to a great cause. Thanks for the suggestion! pic.twitter.com/NHfFRVzSZR â Lee M (@LeeMarino13) December 27, 2017

Thank you @TG3II for the amazing run you've had, leading me to a championship win!! @MatthewBerryTMR pic.twitter.com/zyp9xdqABK â Robb Ruegemer (@HowiesHotWings) December 27, 2017

Gurley has experienced both sides of the Fantasy Football craze. He spent last year being bombarded by unruly fans during a disappointing season. In 2017, he was the darling that catapulted many to victory.

"But when you're doing bad, it's not good at all. You're like, 'Man, leave me alone.' You get a bunch of tweets and messages. People seem super excited. I guess because we played the day before Christmas, everybody was like, 'Man, thank you so much for making my Christmas.' I'm like, 'Hey man, whatever I can do to bring the holiday spirit up, I'm with it.' "

Gurley made a lot of Christmases happy. Now, some of those people are paying it forward to a good cause.