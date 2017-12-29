Mike Mularkey: No time to consider possible firing

The Tennessee Titans enter Sunday's tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in a win-and-in scenario. A victory over the team they creamed back in September could potentially save coach Mike Mularkey's job.

"Winning always makes everything better," Mularkey said, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

If the Titans lose their fourth straight game -- to a division foe with nothing to play for, mind you -- the coach could be fired. Mularkey insisted he doesn't have time to gauge the heat level on his seat.

"There's so much going on with this week's game plan. There's not enough time to think about any of that. I can't even talk to my family this time of year," Mularkey said of the thought of being fired. "I can't worry about things that are out of my control. God has a plan for me. Whatever that is, I'm going to follow it."

During the summer, Tennessee was a popular pick to earn a playoff spot for the first time since the 2008 season. Instead, they've struggled due to a disjointed offense that can't get the ground game going, and has seen Marcus Mariota regress in Year 3. Mularkey's offense feels like it's trying to be two different things -- smash-mouth, quick-paced passed attack -- while succeeding at zero.

Mularkey was asked if he thinks the staff is coaching for their jobs this weekend.

"I don't know," Mularkey said. "There's a plan for everyone. I'm just following the plan, if you know what I mean."

That plan has gotten the Titans to eight wins. A ninth could save his job for another season (he's under contract through 2018). Whether sticking with the milquetoast Mularkey is in the best long-term interest of Mariota and the franchise is the bigger question, regardless of Sunday's outcome.