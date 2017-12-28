Luke Falk sits out Holiday Bowl; Senior Bowl will be huge for QB

Washington State QB Luke Falk's college career is officially over.

He's not playing Thursday in the Holiday Bowl due to a left (non-throwing) wrist injury.

It's certainly a lost opportunity for him. He had a chance to leave a strong impression in his final college game, but it's possible that the reason for his absence from the game might end up helping him in the long run. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt reported before the game Thursday that Falk first injured the wrist in Week Two. It sounds like Falk was playing through the injury almost all season, which reveals a measure of his toughness. That's only going to endear him to NFL teams.

Here are five other takeaways on Falk now that he's played his final college game.

1. Things didn't go the way Falk would've hoped in 2017, but if you look at the totality of his career, he has a strong resume.

He's the Pac-12's all-time passing leader and the winningest QB in Washington State history.

Falk's taken the Cougars to great heights -- it's pretty amazing that they have been within one game of playing in the conference championship game in his last two years. Now, he was benched a couple times this season and threw a career-high 13 picks in 2017, but you have to wonder how much his health had to do with his struggles. On the whole, he's had a pretty impressive college career.

2. The Senior Bowl is going to be huge for him, if he can participate.

Falk has already accepted an invitation to the game, and hopefully he'll have enough time to recover so he can play. It will be a great opportunity for him to measure up against the other top senior QBs, a list that includes Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma' State's Mason Rudolph. He has a chance to elevate his stock with a good week in Mobile.

3. The consensus around the league is Falk's a third- or fourth-round guy.

I think he could help himself by a round -- potentially elevating himself into Round 2 -- with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

4. Some folks might label him a "system guy" as a product of the Air Raid offense, but I don't think the scheme he played in will be the biggest issue for him during the evaluation process.

I think the biggest concerns are going to be related to his durability, and some people question if he has top-shelf arm strength. There's not much he can do on the durability front at the Senior Bowl other than show up and be ready to play, but I do think he could answer some concerns about his arm strength throughout the week.

I also think people are looking forward to getting updated measurements for him. Since he's been dealing with an upper-body injury, I'm sure he hasn't been able to lift as much as he'd like to. Is he going to show up at the Senior Bowl at 220 pounds or 205 pounds?

5. There's one other thing that will affect his draft stock. The number of underclassmen QBs that decide to make the leap to the next level will have an impact on where he ultimately goes. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and some other top talents at the position have yet to declare their intentions for 2018 and have until a Jan. 15 deadline to do so.

