Nick Chubb Isn’t a Fan of a Disneyland Ride

There's one thing that every team playing in the Rose Bowl does: they go to Disneyland. On Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs stopped by the Happiest Place on Earth to have some fun before their big game. However, on Guardians of the Galaxy ride some players were reluctant to step into gantry lift.

Go ride Guardians of the Galaxy, they said... Itâll be fun, they said... #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/a3Bb3IGw3G â Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) December 28, 2017

The sudden drops and stops can scare anyone, including Georgia's 225-pound running back Nick Chubb. While on the ride, Chubb can be seen stomping his feet and wincing from fear.

âIt was frightening. You don't see the drop coming. It wasn't fun.â - Nick Chubb on the infamous video from the Guardians of the Galaxy ride â Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 28, 2017

While Chubb didn't have the best time on the ride, at least he made it on the ride. His fellow teammate, running back Sony Michel couldn't step onto the ride.

Michel told The Telegraph that "he didn't want to experience the fall on that particular ride with such sudden speed."

Even though Disneyland was a nice break for the Bulldogs, they will be playing in the Rose Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Day.