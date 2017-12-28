James Harrison's First Day as a Patriot

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 28, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. On Wednesday, the Steelers all-time sacks leader (80.5) practiced as a New England Patriot.

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

2. You already know Mark Sanchez the QB, get to know Mark Sanchez the motivational speaker.

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on

3. Saints head coach Sean Payton prefers to live in reality over fantasy.

4. Panthers head coach Ron Riveraâs T-shirt game is likely better than yours.

5. The NFLâs oldest player just got a bit older. Happy 45th birthday to the kicking G.O.A.T.

