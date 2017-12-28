James Harrison's First Day as a Patriot

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 28, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. On Wednesday, the Steelers all-time sacks leader (80.5) practiced as a New England Patriot.
Say hello to new #Patriots linebacker James Harrison. This is a BIG man and a BAD man on the football field. This is his first practice with #NewEngland. pic.twitter.com/nLImoCpweNâ Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) December 27, 2017
2. You already know Mark Sanchez the QB, get to know Mark Sanchez the motivational speaker.
3. Saints head coach Sean Payton prefers to live in reality over fantasy.
Sean Payton on Drew Brees' yardage being down: "We're not in the business of playing fantasy football. We really aren't. We're in the business of winning."â Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 27, 2017
4. Panthers head coach Ron Riveraâs T-shirt game is likely better than yours.
Wednesday afternoons have become "t-shirt time" with Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/jwn5bFE5vKâ Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 27, 2017
5. The NFLâs oldest player just got a bit older. Happy 45th birthday to the kicking G.O.A.T.
RT and help us wish @adamvinatieri a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2017
