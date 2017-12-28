James Harrison's First Day as a Patriot

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 28, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. On Wednesday, the Steelers all-time sacks leader (80.5) practiced as a New England Patriot.

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 27, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Say hello to new #Patriots linebacker James Harrison. This is a BIG man and a BAD man on the football field. This is his first practice with #NewEngland. pic.twitter.com/nLImoCpweN â Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) December 27, 2017

2. You already know Mark Sanchez the QB, get to know Mark Sanchez the motivational speaker.

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:25am PST

3. Saints head coach Sean Payton prefers to live in reality over fantasy.

Sean Payton on Drew Brees' yardage being down: "We're not in the business of playing fantasy football. We really aren't. We're in the business of winning." â Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 27, 2017

4. Panthers head coach Ron Riveraâs T-shirt game is likely better than yours.

Wednesday afternoons have become "t-shirt time" with Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/jwn5bFE5vK â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 27, 2017

5. The NFLâs oldest player just got a bit older. Happy 45th birthday to the kicking G.O.A.T.