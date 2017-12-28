Around The NFL Podcast: Week 17 preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler & Gregg Rosenthal -- preview all of the Week 17 action, including a chance for the Vikings to clinch a first-round bye (15:00); Two teams filled with off-the-field drama in the 0-15 Browns, who's coach had something to say about his promise to jump in Lake Erie (30:30) and the Steelers, who's players are openly bashing their former teammate James Harrison (34:00); A big time LOCK OFF between Dan and Wess (41:00); The Team of ATL in position to be resting starters this week (50:00); Dan's pep talk for the Bills, who are in must-win mode (1:02:00); and much more!

