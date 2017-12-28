Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks preview the biggest week 17 games with playoff implications (2:54). The guys also pick players it will be hard to say goodbye to when we reach the playoffs (19:39). DJ also had a chance to interview Texas tackle Connor Williams (24:12) before they both pick the College Football Playoff semifinal games. (35:22).
Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks: Players we will miss in the NFL Playoffs
- Published: Dec. 28, 2017 at 04:29 p.m.
- Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 at 06:12 p.m.
