Jacksonville Jaguars open up more seating for playoffs

Fret not, Jacksonville Jaguars fans -- the tarps will be removed at EverBank Field for the AFC playoffs.

The Jaguars announced Thursday they are opening up thousands of additional seats for the playoffs by removing the sponsored tarps that cover certain sections in the stadium. The move frees up 3,501 seats plus additional standing-room only areas. Tickets for the seats will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

"The response from Jaguars fans to this week's playoff game ticket sales has been tremendous," the team said in a statement. "We've watched firsthand as the community rallied behind the Jaguars during our last few home games, but the demand over the last 48 hours has exceeded expectations.

"During the regular season, NFL policy prohibits a change in seating capacity, and sponsorships for our tarps are sold on a season-long basis. Following yesterday's rapid sellout, this morning the Jaguars sought and received permission from the League and our sponsors -- Navy Mutual and FDOT's 'Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow' campaign -- to remove the tarps and sell those seats for our home playoff game next weekend.

"The Jaguars are grateful to the league and our gracious sponsors for allowing even more fans to be there to experience the Jaguars' first home playoff game in nearly two decades."

It makes sense Jaguars playoff tickets would be a hot commodity. Jacksonville clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 two weeks ago and took home the AFC South title as a Christmas present.

At 10-5, the Jaguars close out the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Their Wild Card Weekend game in Sacksonville will feature more Jagnatics than usual.