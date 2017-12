Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith break down every NFL playoff-clinching scenario (9:47), everything you need to know about seeding, and help the Jaguars pick an opponent for Wild Card Weekend (1:55). Also, find out why Falcons head coach Dan Quinn likes Cynthia's shoes (39:09) and what's wrong with the 0-15 Cleveland Browns (45:55). All that and more in this episode of Game Theory and Money!

