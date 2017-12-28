DDFP: 22nd Annual Sheky Awards

The 22nd annual Sheky Awards for 2017 is finally here! Dave Dameshek is joined by Cynthia Frelund, Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank to kibitz about each category that Shek ultimately decided on. Some of the most anticipated categories this year included 'Best Impression' (58:45), 'Best 2nd Place Finisher in a Pie-Off' (19:36) and of course 'Fruit of the Year' (1:04:22). Also, we find out who won for the best DDFP football (7:56) and non-football-playing guests (32:40), as well as the best DDFP sideline reporter (49:14).

