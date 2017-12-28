Dak Prescott on playing Week 17: 'It's important to me'

Dak Prescott doesn't want to head into the offseason with a bad taste in his mouth.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is coming off a 181-yard passing game with two interceptions in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott heard the talk of players sitting Week 17, but the second-year pro has no plans on missing Sunday's tilt versus the Eagles.

"Yeah, I'm playing," Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. "It's important to me. I hope it's important to my teammates, this organization.

"I'll be damned if I'll finish the season with that performance last week. It's big for me to go in and finish this season, like I said, this team, this offense, the right way and the way we want to."

Prescott regressed across the board in his second season, including throwing three times as many interceptions (13) as he did in 2016 (4).

Prescott 2016: 13-3 W-L, 229.2 pass YPG, 23-4 TD-INT ratio, 104.9 passer rating.



Prescott 2017: 8-7 W-L, 209.7 pass YPG, 21-13 TD-INT ratio, 86.7 passer rating.

The Ezekiel Elliott suspension certainly played a role in Dak's in-season swoon, and the quarterback couldn't cultivate a consistent connection with Dez Bryant. The lack of a reliable deep threat also constricted the Cowboys' offense, which was exacerbated sans Elliott.

There is nothing on the line for the Cowboys in Philly, but Prescott hopes to go out on a high note ahead of what could be a Spring of change in Dallas.