Week 17 games that will determine top picks in 2018 draft order

As the best NFL clubs compete in the December scramble for playoff position, the clubs outside of the postseason picture are sorting themselves out for the best picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns have clinched the No. 1 pick in the draft, but Week 17 action will determine how the order shakes out for the rest of the non-playoff teams. Here's a look at three games that will help determine the order in the top five.

Records: Redskins: 7-8; Giants: 2-13

Where they stand: The Giants have fallen out of contention for the No. 1 pick, but they'll pick no lower than No. 3 overall. New York can clinch the No. 2 pick of the draft with a loss or tie to the Redskins. A Colts win or tie against the Texans would also lock down the No. 2 pick for Giants. The Giants' strength-of-schedule rating (.538) is significantly stronger than that of Indianapolis (.498) entering Week 17. As such, in the event of a Giants win combined with a Colts loss, the Colts would have the inside track for the No. 2 pick.

Records: Texans: 4-11; Colts: 3-12

Where they stand: The Colts currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, and are assured of a pick in the top five. As noted above, only a loss to the Texans plus some help from the Giants would give them a chance to move up. The Browns hold the Texans' first-round pick (acquired in trade to draft Deshaun Watson), so a Colts win over the Texans would drop the Colts into a tie with the Browns, and possibly the Buccaneers as well, for the No. 3 pick. In the event of a tie for the No. 3 pick between the Colts, Browns and/or Bucs, current strength-of-schedule ratings would favor the Colts (.498) followed by the Browns (Texans SOS is .529), then the Bucs (.547).

Records: Saints: 11-4; Buccaneers: 4-11

Where they stand: A loss to the Saints would assure Tampa Bay of a top-five selection, and it's important to note that New Orleans still has plenty to play for -- they've clinched a playoff spot, but not yet a division title. With a .547 SOS rating and the 11-4 Saints up next, the Bucs will have a hard time edging anyone out in a tiebreaker scenario. If the Bucs upset New Orleans, their draft position could tumble. That would give them a 5-11 finish, potentially tying them with any or all among the Texans, 49ers, Bears, Broncos and Jets. Tampa Bay's worst-case draft scenario -- a 5-11 finish and tiebreaker losses to all those teams -- would drop the Bucs to the No. 9 overall pick.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.