Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald to sit out finale

Sunday's regular-season finale for the Rams will come packed with a preseason vibe.

Locked in for a home playoff game, Los Angeles plans to rest a handful starters against the 49ers in Week 17, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, quarterback Jared Goff and MVP candidate Todd Gurley will sit out. All Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, bookend Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan will also miss the tilt.

Sean Mannion will take over under center against San Francisco while running back Malcolm Brown is expected to see plenty of work in place of Gurley.

The Rams are guaranteed either the third or fourth seed in the NFC playoffs. If they beat the Niners, they'll grab the No. 3 spot and play either the Falcons or Seahawks in the wild-card round. A loss would leave Los Angeles to host either the Panthers or Saints.

"There's four potential teams we could play," McVay said Tuesday per The Los Angeles Daily News. "All of them are very, very good football teams, and however it plays out, you're going to be on the road the following week (if the Rams win). When you think about the risk-reward, we feel like that's probably going to be the best decision, to rest some guys."

One of the healthier teams league-wide, it's hard to argue with McVay's logic headed into Sunday.