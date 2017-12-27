The NFL Films Podcast: Ice Bowl memories

Michael Meredith, son of "Dandy" Don Meredith, joins the show to dive deep on The Timeline: The Ice Bowl, a film he appeared in, in addition to co-producing and directing it with NFL Films' own David Plaut and Julia Harmon. Michael talks about the journey he undertook while developing the film (31:53), his relationship with his father (39:38) and what it was like tackling a documentary versus a scripted movie (36:20). David and Julia give a behind-the-scenes look at how the film came together (1:13). Finally, as he nears retirement at the end of this season, David talks about his 42 years at NFL Films and his time getting to know legendary quarterback John Unitas with the San Diego Chargers (59:33).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: