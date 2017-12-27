Police investigating car linked to Bucs WR DeSean Jackson

Police in Tampa, Fla., are conducting an investigation after a vehicle registered to Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was involved in a single-car accident Sunday night and a search of the car turned up marijuana and hollow-point bullets, according to a police write-up obtained by NFL.com.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash on West Shore Blvd. and found an abandoned Chevy Silverado, which appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. The driver fled the scene, according to police, and officers learned the vehicle was registered to Jackson. In the car, police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida. Possession in Florida of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor. The vehicle was impounded.

Jackson was contacted by police and later responded to the scene, the report states. Jackson initially declined to cooperate, then gave officers the name of the alleged driver, per a police source. Jackson declined to assist officers in getting the driver back to the scene, per the source.

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town," Denise White, a representative for Jackson, said. "None of what was in the car was his obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday night.

"We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24," Licht said in the statement. "Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation."

The Buccaneers declined to comment on the investigation. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $33.5 million deal last March, was inactive and did not travel for the team's Week 16 game in Carolina. No arrests have been made at this time.