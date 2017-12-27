The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 27, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Is Todd Gurley the real MVP?
We ï¿½ï¿½ you @TG3II ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fl7UO4xux3â NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 26, 2017
Primetime says it's between him and A.B. -- despite the fact that he didnât get to call the Rams RB on Sunday.
2. Rob Gronkowski is a dark horse MVP candidate whoâs racking up a lot of YAC for a big man.
Rob Gronkowski is the biggest outlier in the NFL when it comes to yards per catch and weight https://t.co/DeWAQGhd6G pic.twitter.com/GjD8pFvw3yâ Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 27, 2017
3. New England head coach Bill Belichick gave reporters straight facts when asked about new Pats LB James Harrison.
#Patriots coach Bill Belichick, expansive on new LB James Harrisonâs skill set: âHe played outside linebacker for the Steelers and weâll see how it goes.ââ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2017
4. The Browns have one of the best run defenses in the league.
Cleveland is giving up a paltry 3.3 YPC.