Is Todd Gurley the real MVP?

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 27, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is Todd Gurley the real MVP?

Primetime says it's between him and A.B. -- despite the fact that he didnât get to call the Rams RB on Sunday.

2. Rob Gronkowski is a dark horse MVP candidate whoâs racking up a lot of YAC for a big man.

3. New England head coach Bill Belichick gave reporters straight facts when asked about new Pats LB James Harrison.

4. The Browns have one of the best run defenses in the league.

Cleveland is giving up a paltry 3.3 YPC.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0