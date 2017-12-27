The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 27, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is Todd Gurley the real MVP?

Primetime says it's between him and A.B. -- despite the fact that he didnât get to call the Rams RB on Sunday.

2. Rob Gronkowski is a dark horse MVP candidate whoâs racking up a lot of YAC for a big man.

Rob Gronkowski is the biggest outlier in the NFL when it comes to yards per catch and weight https://t.co/DeWAQGhd6G pic.twitter.com/GjD8pFvw3y â Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 27, 2017

3. New England head coach Bill Belichick gave reporters straight facts when asked about new Pats LB James Harrison.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick, expansive on new LB James Harrisonâs skill set: âHe played outside linebacker for the Steelers and weâll see how it goes.â â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2017

4. The Browns have one of the best run defenses in the league.

Cleveland is giving up a paltry 3.3 YPC.