Injuries: Melvin Gordon (ankle) optimistic for Sunday

Melvin Gordon is hopeful he'll be available for the Chargers' game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the swelling in the Los Angeles running back's sprained ankle was minimal, and the tailback is optimistic about playing in Week 17, per a source.

That's good news for the Chargers, who need a win and some help Sunday to clinch a wild-card berth.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates Sam Bradford (knee) will return to practice next week, but is unsure of his availability for the playoffs. Bradford hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in November. Bradford, who is still on injured reserve, is eligible to practice this week.

2. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said he believes quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) is returning this week from Europe, where he underwent treatment for his injury. Luck hasn't played since last year after undergoing surgery during the offseason.

3. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram suffered bruised ribs in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. X-rays were negative, Rapoport added.

4. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) will not practice, coach Sean McDermott said.

5. Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo (knee) won't practice, coach Dan Quinn said on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.

6. With Houston Texans backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke's status in the air after he suffered a concussion Monday, the team signed free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson.