Todd Gurley, Dion Lewis among NFL Players of Week

All Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley does is score touchdowns ... and run for hundreds of yards ... and catch dozens of passes.

And let's not forget his knack for winning NFL Player of the Week honors.

If there was an MVP buzz surrounding Gurley going into Week 16, there's an all-out roar coming out of it. The third-year back ran for 122 yards to catapult into the league lead (1,305). But that played second fiddle to what he did in the passing game, collecting 10 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams edged the Tennessee Titans, 27-23. It made him an easy choice for NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Looks like Harrison Smith didn't dwell too much on his Pro Bowl snub. Or maybe he just took it out on the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings safety intercepted Brett Hundley twice, including once in the red zone to help preserve a 16-0 shutout. Smith added eight tackles to help move the Vikings a step closer toward clinching a first-round bye. Maybe this week's NFC Defensive Player of the Week won't be available for the Pro Bowl anyway.

The Carolina Panthers' offense was in somewhat of a rut versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They never really got out of it, either. But they held on for a 22-19 victory in large part because of Damiere Byrd. The return specialist flew past Tampa Bay on a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. He accumulated 146 yards on returns before exiting just after halftime with a leg injury. But not before he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Just give Dion Lewis the ball. The veteran scat back received a career-high 24 rushing attempts and rewarded the New England Patriots with a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Lewis added a touchdown catch and five receptions while accounting for 174 all-purpose yards as New England ran away from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 37-16. Lewis is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

It's been 35 years since the sack became an official stat. And yet Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton pulled off a feat Monday night against the Houston Texans like we'd never seen: He is the first cornerback to record three sacks in a game. His effort, which included six solo tackles and a forced fumble, helped the Steelers clinch a first-round bye. It also earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Not bad for an undrafted rookie playing in his 15th career game.

Only one player scored in the second half of Kansas City's win versus the Miami Dolphins -- Harrison Butker. The Chiefs' kicker punctuated his team's defensive dominance by banging home three field goals after the break and five total. His long was 49, but all 17 of his points were equally important in the Chiefs' 29-13 victory. He is the AFC Special teams Player of the Week.