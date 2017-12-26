DDFP: Playoff matchup predictions

Dave Dameshek is joined by Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe to discuss some playoff matchup predictions including Jaguars vs. Steelers, and Eagles vs. Panthers (18:46). They also break down the confidence levels of Philadelphia Eagles fans have in quarterback Nick Foles (13:23) and Maurice discusses San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo's latest performance against his Jaguars (10:41). Then Keith Cossrow from NFL films joins the show to discuss the latest edition of 'The Timeline' which covers the iconic 1967 NFL Championship called the Ice Bowl (41:08). Finally, Shek makes his plea to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to make sure the Super bowl matchup includes a good uniform matchup as well (54:55).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: