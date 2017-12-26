ATN Podcast: Todd Gurley surging in MVP race

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal & Colleen Wolfe -- recap all of the Week 16 action, including Cam Newton's "fumblerooskie" (9:00); The Patriots giving a hit to the Bills' playoff hopes (18:30); How the Chargers can still make the playoffs (27:00); How nervous should Eagles fans be heading into the postseason? (44:00); The Steelers clinch a first-round playoff BYE (1:01:00); and much more!

