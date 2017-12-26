Chicago’s Very Own: Soldier Field

What's better than having snow on Christmas Eve? How about getting an early Christmas present with a Bears victory! With Chicagoans braving the freezing cold, they watched their favorite team defeat the Cleveland Browns, 20-3. The Bears defense smothered the Browns, holding them to only 257 yards of total offense.

Even though this may have been the Bears best game of the season, Soldier Field has seen some amazing performances in its' lifetime.

Soldier field has been around since 1924, and it has seen several NFL superstars including: RB Walter Payton, LB Brian Urlacher and DL William Perry. However, on October 7th, 1984 against the New Orleans Saints, Walter Payton broke Jim Brown's career rushing record of 12,312 yards.

Even though Chicago is freezing in December, it has always been known for their deep-dish pizza. If you enjoy ample amounts of cheese and 3-inch-deep pizza, then Giordano's will be your favorite place. After home games, Bears fans can warm up at one of the greatest pizza restaurants in the United States.

Most frequent travelers know there two main airports in the Chicagoland area, O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. However, what most people don't know was that there used to be an airfield right on Lake Michigan called Meigs Field. However, in 2003, the airfield was destroyed.