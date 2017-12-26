Xmas Gift Roundup: NFL Stars Give and Receive

  • By Ralph Warner
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year: Teams are clinching playoff berths, MVP candidates are campaigning, and fans have a season's worth of amazing highlights to reflect on.

This time of year is also the season of giving -- NFL players get to thank their teammates (especially O-linemen) and fans in the form of special gifts. From custom cowboy boots to Xboxes, check out the unique gifts these NFL players gave and received for Christmas.

A Wristband for Cleats Gift Exchange
To/From: Jets S Jamal Adams and a young Jets Fan

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

Hublot Watches
To: Steelers offensive line
From: Steelers RB LeâVeon Bell

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@steelerrb26) on

Super Bowl LII Tickets
To: Boston Children's Hospital nurse Marisa Silva
From: New England Patriots

Xbox One Xs
To: Rams offensive line
From: Rams RB Todd Gurley II

A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on

Random Acts of Kindness
To: Holiday Shoppers
From: Seahawks DE Cliff Avril

Custom Cowboy Boots
To: Eagles offensive line
From: QB Carson Wentz

Big Green Egg Grill
To: Falcons OG Andy Levitre
From: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

A post shared by Andy Levitre (@andylevitre) on

Tom Brady's Game Jersey
To: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore
From: Patriots QB Tom Brady

Everything on Their Wish Lists
To: Four Buffalo Families
From: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

YETI Cooler Bags
To: Rams offensive line
From: Rams QB Jared Goff

A post shared by Jamon Brown (@nflram_jbrown) on

