Xmas Gift Roundup: NFL Stars Give and Receive

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year: Teams are clinching playoff berths, MVP candidates are campaigning, and fans have a season's worth of amazing highlights to reflect on.

This time of year is also the season of giving -- NFL players get to thank their teammates (especially O-linemen) and fans in the form of special gifts. From custom cowboy boots to Xboxes, check out the unique gifts these NFL players gave and received for Christmas.

A Wristband for Cleats Gift Exchange

To/From: Jets S Jamal Adams and a young Jets Fan

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Hublot Watches

To: Steelers offensive line

From: Steelers RB LeâVeon Bell

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@steelerrb26) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:20am PST

Super Bowl LII Tickets

To: Boston Children's Hospital nurse Marisa Silva

From: New England Patriots

Xbox One Xs

To: Rams offensive line

From: Rams RB Todd Gurley II

A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Random Acts of Kindness

To: Holiday Shoppers

From: Seahawks DE Cliff Avril

Christmas and the holidays are the season of giving. @cliffavril shared the gift of gratitude with random acts of kindness. pic.twitter.com/a4bPaoAEns â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 21, 2017

Custom Cowboy Boots

To: Eagles offensive line

From: QB Carson Wentz

Each Eagles offensive lineman got cowboy boots with Eagles logo on front and uniform number on back. pic.twitter.com/PidfsGoO4j â Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 22, 2017

Big Green Egg Grill

To: Falcons OG Andy Levitre

From: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

A post shared by Andy Levitre (@andylevitre) on Dec 21, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Tom Brady's Game Jersey

To: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

From: Patriots QB Tom Brady

Stephon Gilmore wrapped up his interview and said he got the best Christmas gift -- Tom Brady's jersey. Brady gave it to the CB as a gift. â Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) December 24, 2017

Everything on Their Wish Lists

To: Four Buffalo Families

From: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

YETI Cooler Bags

To: Rams offensive line

From: Rams QB Jared Goff