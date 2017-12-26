Xmas Gift Roundup: NFL Stars Give and Receive

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year: Teams are clinching playoff berths, MVP candidates are campaigning, and fans have a season's worth of amazing highlights to reflect on.
This time of year is also the season of giving -- NFL players get to thank their teammates (especially O-linemen) and fans in the form of special gifts. From custom cowboy boots to Xboxes, check out the unique gifts these NFL players gave and received for Christmas.
A Wristband for Cleats Gift Exchange
To/From: Jets S Jamal Adams and a young Jets Fan
Hublot Watches
To: Steelers offensive line
From: Steelers RB LeâVeon Bell
Super Bowl LII Tickets
To: Boston Children's Hospital nurse Marisa Silva
From: New England Patriots
Tuesdays made better by...surprise Super Bowl tickets?!â New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 13, 2017
A special gift for a special @BostonChildrens nurse: pic.twitter.com/8gFQUgdo4w
Xbox One Xs
To: Rams offensive line
From: Rams RB Todd Gurley II
Random Acts of Kindness
To: Holiday Shoppers
From: Seahawks DE Cliff Avril
Christmas and the holidays are the season of giving. @cliffavril shared the gift of gratitude with random acts of kindness. pic.twitter.com/a4bPaoAEnsâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 21, 2017
Custom Cowboy Boots
To: Eagles offensive line
From: QB Carson Wentz
Each Eagles offensive lineman got cowboy boots with Eagles logo on front and uniform number on back. pic.twitter.com/PidfsGoO4jâ Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 22, 2017
Big Green Egg Grill
To: Falcons OG Andy Levitre
From: Falcons QB Matt Ryan
Tom Brady's Game Jersey
To: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore
From: Patriots QB Tom Brady
Stephon Gilmore wrapped up his interview and said he got the best Christmas gift -- Tom Brady's jersey. Brady gave it to the CB as a gift.â Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) December 24, 2017
Everything on Their Wish Lists
To: Four Buffalo Families
From: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor
Tyrod Taylor gave four Buffalo families all the gifts from their wish list this Christmas.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 21, 2017
It's safe to say their holidays were made. You rock, @TyrodTaylor. ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBills pic.twitter.com/qThl9hp8u8
YETI Cooler Bags
To: Rams offensive line
From: Rams QB Jared Goff