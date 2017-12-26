Injuries: Panthers place WR Damiere Byrd (leg) on IR

The Carolina Panthers will head to the postseason with an ever-thinning receiving corps.

Coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday that the team is placing wideout Damiere Byrd on injured reserve with a lower leg injury.

The news is a blow to the Panthers' receiver corps and the return game. Byrd scored on a pivotal 103-yard kickoff return in Sunday's playoff-clinching victory over the Buccaneers. The second-year pro was carted to the locker room just after halftime.

With Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen as Cam Newton's top targets, Kaelin Clay will play the speed role in the Panthers' offense. Christian McCaffrey is expected to help replace Byrd's production on returns.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (knee) is not ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, head coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday. Murray is considered day to day.

2. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team will have a better idea of running back Melvin Gordon's availability in the coming days. Gordon suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter Sunday and did not return versus the New York Jets.

3. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced cornerback Jaylen Hill will be out for the rest of the season after suffering ACL and MCL tears.

4. Washington Redskins defensive lineman Ziggy Hood fractured his elbow on Sunday, but the injury will not require surgery. Head coach Jay Gruden said Hood will not play this week against the Giants.