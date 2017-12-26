Jets Santa Is Coming To Town

Ho, ho, ho! It's Santa ... er, Mike Chinery, Jets season ticketholder and also fan favorite.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

For the past 20 years, die-hard New York Jets fan has been coming to home games dressed as Santa Claus but with his own special twist. Donning a green suit and a Jets Santa hat made by his mother-in-law, fans will line up just to get a photo with Mike, who is normally just a fan who blends in with the crowd during every other game outside of the holiday season.

But what's topping Mike's big Christmas list this year? "A Jets win, but I also would like a good draft pick," he joked.