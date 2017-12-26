Garoppolo among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith, Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald and New England Patriots' Dion Lewis each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 16.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Strong stats to consider:

» Garoppolo completed 21 of 30 passes (70.0 percent) for 242 yards and two touchdowns for a 102.4 passer rating in the 49ers' 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Power of the moment: Garoppolo tossed a beautiful 5-yard scoring strike through a super-tight window to rookie tight end George Kittle and shot a pristine fourth-quarter dart on the run to Trent Taylor to give San Francisco a 30-19 lead.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Goff completed 22 of 38 passes (57.9 percent) for 301 yards and four touchdowns for a 118.4 passer rating in the Rams' 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Power of the moment: Goff airs it out to wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard gain.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:

» Smith completed 25 of 39 passes (64.1 percent) for 304 yards and one touchdown for a 96.5 passer rating in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Power of the moment: Smith impressed early, consistently marching the Chiefs down field and completing tight throws to covered targets, including a 52-yard reception to wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Strong stats to consider:

» Fitzgerald recorded nine receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals' 23-0 win over the New York Giants.

Power of the moment: He was the lone true bright spot for the Cardinals (7-8) in the first half, making a stunning catch on an underthrown flea-flicker. He also accounted for Arizona's first touchdown of the day and even completed a 21-yard pass to Jaron Brown.

Dion Lewis, New England Patriots

Strong stats to consider:

» Lewis rushed for 129 yards on 24 carries and 1 touchdown, while adding a receiving touchdown in the Patriotsâ 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Power of the moment: Lewis squeezed through the Bills defense for his second touchdown of the day.

