Injuries: Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong suffers torn ACL

While it might bring him some midsection pain, the rest of Jacksonville can breathe easy -- Cam Robinson will play in the playoffs.

The rookie offensive tackle's abdominal strain, suffered Sunday in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, should not keep him out of the playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of Robinson's situation. The injury is described as more of a nuisance than anything, and the tackle is prepared to play through it, Rapoport added.

Knowing it needed better play from its left tackle, Jacksonville bid adieu to Kelvin Beachum and Luke Joeckel in free agency, spent its 34th overall pick on Robinson and inserted him into the starting lineup in Week 1. The rookie has thrived in the role, allowing just two sacks all season as part of a line that has surrendered just 22 sacks all season (fifth-best in the NFL).

As anyone familiar with the pro game will tell you, the left tackle is among the most important positions in the game. While we bounce between peak, inferno Blake Bortles and the less-than-stellar normal version of him with each week (and sometimes, each possession), Robinson has been a constant. His presumed availability is great news for the Jaguars as they head toward the postseason for the first time in 10 years.

That wasn't the only blow for the Jaguars, as wide receiver Jaelen Strong announced on his Instagram he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Monday:

1. Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo suffered a sprained MCL, according to Rapoport. His status for Atlanta's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers is in doubt.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), offensive guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Cody Sensabaugh (shoulder) are inactive for Monday's game against the Houston Texans. Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown is expected to be 100 percent by the time the Steelers take the field in the postseason, whether that is in the first or second round.

3. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is considered a long-shot to play Sunday against the Jaguars because of an apparent LCL sprain, according to Rapoport.

4. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team will have a better idea of running back Melvin Gordon's availability in the coming days. Gordon suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter Sunday and did not return versus the New York Jets.

5. Buffalo Bills running back Travaris Cadet is out for the season with a dislocated ankle and will have surgery Wednesday morning, Rapoport reported.