Cam Robinson (abdominal) expected to play in playoffs

While it might bring him some midsection pain, the rest of Jacksonville can breathe easy -- Cam Robinson will be able to play in the playoffs.

The rookie offensive tackle's abdominal strain, suffered Sunday in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, should not keep him out of the playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of Robinson's situation. The injury is described as more of a nuisance than anything, and the tackle is prepared to play through it, Rapoport added.

Knowing it needed better play from its left tackle, Jacksonville bid adieu to Kelvin Beachum and Luke Joeckel in free agency, spent its 34th overall pick on Robinson and inserted him into the starting lineup in Week 1. The rookie has thrived in the role, allowing just two sacks all season as part of a line that has surrendered just 22 sacks all season (fifth-best in the NFL).

As anyone familiar with the pro game will tell you, the left tackle is among the most important positions in the game. While we bounce between peak, inferno Blake Bortles and the less-than-stellar normal version of him with each week (and sometimes, each possession), Robinson has been a constant. His presumed availability is great news for the Jaguars as they head toward the postseason for the first time in 10 years.