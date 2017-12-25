Merry Christmas from around the league

the only present under the tree I care about this year. merry christmas everyone! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/W6Dz6L7pZu â Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas from the Bulaga family! Hope everyone has a great day with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/WRjWq9VsWw â Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) December 25, 2017

Letâs hope Santa brings me toothpaste with a padlock so this tragedy doesnât have to take place again. #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/lXFTH1gztY â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to every fan and every Colt fan . Itâs a blessing to be playing in the best organization ever. Blessings on Blessings.. #GoColts â Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) December 25, 2017

How can you be happy when youâre 0-15? Because I celebrate life and life is bigger than the game of football. Go out of your way for someone today and have a Merry Christmas ï¿½ï¿½ â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) December 25, 2017

Bucs players were asked what was the best gift they've ever received pic.twitter.com/c8vt9XCYgn â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 25, 2017

On behalf of our entire organization, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and thank you for your support of the New Orleans Saints. pic.twitter.com/3yRwVT6Em7 â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/T5s1RM2ujA â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 25, 2017

Happy Holidays from your AFC South Champions! pic.twitter.com/i1RBX9fE1u â z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 25, 2017

Teams and players from around the league were in the holiday spirit on Monday. Check out our roundup of some of the better Christmas social media posts.