Sunday Spotlight: A Very Bengals Christmas

Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday this year, giving fans the greatest early gift of all - a full slate of football games.

The Lions headed into Cincinnati with playoff hopes alive but the Bengals weren't exactly in the holiday mood to just hand over a win for the visiting team. In fact, while late in the season, the Bengals' offense came alive and provided most of the groundwork to lead them to the upset win.

Giovani Bernard recorded his first 100-yard game of the season while A.J. Green was, well A.J. Green, and led the team in receptions.

And of course, it isn't Christmas time without snow, which fans saw falling after the Lions' first touchdown provided by Eric Ebron.

The win was a high note for the Bengals as they head into the last game of the season, and unfortunately for the Lions, spell an end for any chance at the playoffs this year.