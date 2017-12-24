Randall Cobb 'embarrassed' by Packers' performance

For the second time this season the Green Bay Packers were blanked at home.

Saturday night's 16-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings marked the first time the Packers have been shut out multiple times in a season since 2006. It was the first shutout loss to the Vikings since 1971.

A Brett Hundley-led offense managed just 239 yards, with the quarterback completing 17 of 40 passes for 130 yards and two interceptions. Rookie Michael Clark, making his pro debut, led the Packers with 36 yards on three catches.

"I never felt more defeated, more embarrassed by a performance," Randall Cobb said, via ESPN.com. "Yeah, we had opportunities, and we didn't connect when we did."

The shutout marks the end of the home slate for Green Bay. Hundley, who fell to 3-5 as the starter, failed to throw a touchdown pass at home in five starts at Lambeau Field.

Injuries depleted an already decimated Packers team, with Jordy Nelson, Richard Rogers, Aaron Jones and Jason Spriggs all exiting the loss early.

The injuries and a bevy of dropped passes didn't help Hundley's cause, but the young quarterback shouldered blame after the shutout.

"Defense played their butts off. Offense, we didn't capitalize on the plays we needed to, and that starts with me," he said. "I've got to be able to lead this team no matter who's on the field and get us in better opportunities to put some points on the board."

Hundley will have one more chance to put points on the board when the Packers close out the season next week in Detroit.