Injuries: Saints WR Michael Thomas 50-50 vs. Falcons

Michael Thomas has had a bittersweet week. It began with him learning he was selected to the Pro Bowl, well deserved for only the second player in NFL history to catch at least 90 passes and amass 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham).

It might end with him watching from the sideline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thomas is considered 50-50 to play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a hamstring injury late in the week. The plan is for the Saints' top target to test it before the game. Thomas was added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable. That might describe New Orleans' receiving corps without Thomas.

Its next two leading receivers are running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, with Ted Ginn (46 receptions, 678 yards) being the only other wide receiver on the team with at least 25 receptions.

Thomas has 19 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks alone. With New Orleans (10-4) holding the slimmest of division leads over the Carolina Panthers (10-4) and Atlanta Falcons (9-5) in the penultimate week of the regular season, Thomas' availability couldn't be more important.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking heading into Sunday's games:

1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) are expected to play versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who's been battling back and knee injuries, is pushing to play and believes he will against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported via sources. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) is expected to be out.

3. Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle) is expected to back up starter Brock Osweiler against the Washington Redskins, according to Rapoport, who added that the hope is for Lynch to be healthy and mobile enough to start in Week 17.

4. Redskins running back Samaje Perine (groin) is considered a game-time decision against the Broncos. Fellow back Kapri Bibbs is expected to have a prominent role against his former team.

5. The Vikings' 12th win of the season came with a price. Starting guard Nick Easton suffered a fractured ankle that will require surgery, coach Mike Zimmer announced.

6. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is expected to play today versus the New England Patriots, though his injury will eventually require surgery, Rapoport reported.

7. Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) is unlikely to play against the Bills. Running back Mike Gillislee is expected to have an increased role.

8. Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, dealing with quadricep and rib injuries, is expected to play versus the New York Giants.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is not expected to play today versus the San Francisco 49ers.

10. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is expected to play today versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

11. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to be limited to special teams against the New York Jets on Sunday because of a broken hand.