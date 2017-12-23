Around the NFL  

 

 

Ryan Shazier visits Pittsburgh Steelers at team facility

  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
As the Steelers prepare for their Week 16 game against the Houston Texans, they received an inspirational boost from a familiar face.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier visited the team at the Steelers' facility on Saturday after their practice, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The defender underwent spinal stabilization surgery after suffering a spinal injury during Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati on Dec. 4. Flanked by his fiancee, Shazier arrived in a wheelchair and wheeled himself past the media workroom to the team offices, per the Post-Gazette.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tweeted about Shazier's Saturday visit:

Shazier started rehab on Dec. 14 as part of his ongoing recovery from the surgery. He attended Pittsburgh's contest against New England last week at Heinz Field, appearing on the scoreboard waving a Terrible Towel inside a suite.

