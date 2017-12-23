Brock Osweiler expected to start vs. Redskins

Fresh off an impressive Thursday night performance, Brock Osweiler is heading toward another chance to start under center.

The Broncos quarterback is expected to start the team's game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Osweiler replaced the injured Trevor Siemian in Week 15 and accounted for three touchdowns in a 25-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With Paxton Lynch questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury, it's a no-brainer to slide Osweiler into the starting role, especially after he posted a 147.7 passer rating in his sharpest game since his return to Denver. Yes, it came against a Colts defense that ranks 30th in the league, but it was almost startlingly good, and enough to earn him another shot.

With the season otherwise over, Lynch offers the most value for Denver to get out of its remaining games. Should the second-year quarterback be healthy in Week 17, we should expect Lynch to get the start in the Broncos' final game, no matter how well Osweiler plays against Washington.