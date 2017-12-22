Police arrest man after incident at Lambeau Field

Green Bay police arrested a man at Lambeau Field on Friday after he allegedly rammed his former co-worker's vehicle in the parking lot before crashing his car inside the stadium.

The incident occurred as the Packers were finalizing plans for Saturday's game against Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay.

"The Green Bay Packers express our gratitude to our local law enforcement officials and our security staff for their quick response to the incident today at Lambeau Field, which was resolved safely," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "At no time during the isolated incident was the general public in danger and all the public areas of the stadium remained open for normal business. Preparations for tomorrow night's Packers-Vikings game continue and all game day operations will continue as planned.

"The safety of our employees and guests is a top priority. We will continue to work with all appropriate officials to review today's event."

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said no one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody after he crashed into a storage room in the stadium.

"Until the beginning of December, [the suspect] was an employee of the food service agency -- a contracted vendor at Lambeau," Smith said. "Apparently, he was involved in a disturbance on Dec. 3 with a fellow employee -- and that was a physical altercation, and he was ultimately fired from his employment."

Smith said the incident occurred when the suspect drove into the Lambeau Field parking lot and confronted the victim. The suspect then intentionally crashed his vehicle into the victim's car, damaging a total of five vehicles. After the crash, the victim fled from his car on foot and the suspect, still in his vehicle, chased him into the stadium's loading dock area, Smith said.

The bomb squad and a hazardous materials team were called in to secure the area as a precaution.

Only a portion of the stadium was placed on lockdown during the incident. Smith said no shots were fired and no weapon was found.

Television station WLUK-TV in Green Bay showed police and emergency personnel at the scene and damaged vehicles, including a minivan that was backed onto the hood of a smaller vehicle.

"Preparations continue for tomorrow," said Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs for the Packers. "We'll work with law enforcement, our own security department and all our contract groups to review protocols and day-to-day operations at the stadium. That's something that gets done on a regular basis ... So we'll do a full investigation as to what took place and, of course, see if any changes are needed."