Is Marquise Goodwin better than Jerry Rice?

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 22, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Marquise Goodwin might tie a record set by Flash 80.

2. Blake Bortles for MVP? You know it!

3. No wonder why Ravens P Sam Koch is such a great punter.

4. Even locker rooms are interested in Bitcoin.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0