Is Marquise Goodwin better than Jerry Rice?

1. Marquise Goodwin might tie a record set by Flash 80.
If Marquise Goodwin has 100+ receiving yards this week, he'll become the first 49ers WR to do that in 3 straight games since Jerry Rice in 1995.â Niners Nation (@NinersNation) December 21, 2017
2. Blake Bortles for MVP? You know it!
Blake Bortles has more passing TDs than Matt Ryan, fewer INTs than Russell Wilson, a better QBR than Cam Newton, more rushing yards than Marcus Mariota, more passing yards than Derek Carr and a higher completion percentage than Carson Wentz. Conclusion: 2017 is insane. #Jaguarsâ Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 21, 2017
3. No wonder why Ravens P Sam Koch is such a great punter.
Sam Koch on his ability to drop punts inside the 10: âObviously, first and foremost, it's a lot of practice. Second is [Justin] Tucker has a Nintendo switch paddle on the sideline and he always hits the backspin button. You guys got to watch it, I'm serious."â Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) December 20, 2017
4. Even locker rooms are interested in Bitcoin.
I've been in three NFL locker rooms in the last three weeks and the hottest topic, by a wide margin, is which players invested in Bitcoin.â Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 21, 2017