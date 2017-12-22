Is Marquise Goodwin better than Jerry Rice?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 22, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Marquise Goodwin might tie a record set by Flash 80.

If Marquise Goodwin has 100+ receiving yards this week, he'll become the first 49ers WR to do that in 3 straight games since Jerry Rice in 1995. â Niners Nation (@NinersNation) December 21, 2017

2. Blake Bortles for MVP? You know it!

3. No wonder why Ravens P Sam Koch is such a great punter.

Sam Koch on his ability to drop punts inside the 10: âObviously, first and foremost, it's a lot of practice. Second is [Justin] Tucker has a Nintendo switch paddle on the sideline and he always hits the backspin button. You guys got to watch it, I'm serious." â Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) December 20, 2017

4. Even locker rooms are interested in Bitcoin.